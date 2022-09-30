Planning to arrange meetings of MLAs & industrialists: Speaker

After having introduced electronic tablets in the Assembly and holding special sitting for women legislators, Speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday said that he would now form groups of MLAs for their interaction with “big industrial houses”.

Mahana said such interactions would help “lawmakers also understand the issues related to achieving the UP government’s goal of making the state a one trillion dollar economy”.

“Lawmakers can then make suggestions to the government and implement some of the ideas in their own constituency as well,” Mahana said, adding the plans for it is now at a preliminary stage.

He also said that after taking a lesson from Gujarat, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly would also organise a Youth Parliament with the main objective of making the youth sensitive towards Parliament and its proceedings and encouraging them to take parliamentary life in future.

“Many people learnt from us, and there is no harm in learning from others. Like what Gujarat Assembly has done, we also plan to hold Youth Parliament,” he said.

He said that after holding a special sitting for women legislators, he would like to set aside a day for all those who have not spoken in the Assembly even for once – be it first-timers or multiple-term MLAs.

The Assembly is also planning to convene a workshop on “parliamentary journalism” on “fair reporting of the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly”. While Mahana said that it would be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, he added that discussions can also be held about the way “proceedings of the house are being negatively broadcast at present”.

Stating that some of the rules of the Assembly are “complicated” thereby making it difficult for many MLAs to understand them, the Speaker said, “Soon, steps will be taken to publish these rules in a simplified manner.” “The newly elected MLAs find it difficult to understand the rules. So, we are planning to publish the procedure and rules of the Assembly in a simplified form.”

Reinstate Anand Bhavan photo in Assembly: Ex-Cong MLC to Speaker

Former Congress Legislative Council member Deepak Singh has requested Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to reinstate the photograph of Anand Bhavan in Prayagraj, the former residence of Jawahar Lal Nehru, in the Assembly gallery. In a letter to Mahana, Singh said the photograph was removed during renovation work in the Assembly about four months ago. “It (Anand Bhavan) is not a personal property, but has a significance in history,” Singh wrote. Mahana, meanwhile, said he was not aware of the issue. ENS