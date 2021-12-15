Planned conspiracy to kill farmers, says SIT Dismiss minister, apologise: Cong to PM

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the government on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, demanding immediate removal of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra after the Special Investigation Team of Uttar Pradesh Police told the court that the October 3 incident was a “planned conspiracy” to kill farmers.

The minister’s son Ashish Mishra is one of the 13 accused arrested in the case.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of protecting the minister despite “clear evidence against his son” and demanded a probe into Mishra’s role.

“If the SIT is admitting that the incident was done purposely and was a planned conspiracy with the intention to kill, then there should be an inquiry to find out what was the role of Union Minister of State for Home? And why has he been given protection by the Union Government led by Modi ji and UP government led by Yogi ji so far?” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also asked Prime Minister Modi to apologise. “Modi ji, it is time to apologise again… But first remove the accused’s father from the minister’s post. The truth is before you!” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“You do politics of religion, now do the dharma of politics today. Since you are in UP, go and meet the families of the farmers killed. Not sacking your minister is injustice, unrighteous!” he added, and also asked, “A minister has tried to kill farmers. The Prime Minister knows as he is in his team. We raised the issue but we were not allowed a discussion on it even then. We were all silenced… When they ran their jeep over farmers, which forces were behind them? Who gave them the liberty and which force kept them out of jail?”

With PM Modi currently visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi said: “Modi ji farmers do not want to listen to your hollow words. As the prime minister, it is your constitutional and moral responsibility to ensure justice for them. Immediately initiate an inquiry into the role of the minister in the conspiracy of Lakhimpur farmer massacre and sack him immediately,” she said.

“Due to the court’s rebuke and because of ‘satyagraha’, now even the police is saying that the son of the Minister of State for Home had conspired and crushed the farmers. But Modi ji, due to anti-farmer mindset, you have not even removed him from his post,” she added.

On October 3, a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, killing four of them and leaving nearly half-a-dozen others injured. The family of a journalist had said he too died in the incident. In the violence that followed, two BJP leaders and a driver of the SUV owned by Mishra were lynched by the angry mob.

