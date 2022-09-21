Plan to frame employer’s rivals go awry, man held for murder

KASGANJ police have arrested an alleged eye-witness of a murder case, claiming that they found that he was the one who had accidentally committed the murder at his employer’s behest.

According to police, Bhupendra Kumar (30) shot dead 45-year-old Surendra Kumar at Dhurdura village under Sidhpura police station in Kasganj on September 5 as his employer, Ashok Kumar alias Bantu, wanted to frame his rivals – Hansraj Kumar and his son.

“We have arrested Bhupendra Kumar. We are conducting raids to trace his employer Ashok Kumar alias Bantu, who had an old dispute with Hansraj. Ashok had asked Bhupendra to hatch a plan to frame Hansraj and his son. Bhupendra and Ashok Kumar convinced Surendra Kumar that he would get injured in the firing… They also promised Surendra to financially help him if he helped him with the plan. But the plan went awry,” said Station House Officer (Sidhpura) Vinod Kumar.

Police said that when Bhupendra shot Surendra, the bullet hit his chest and he died.

Surendra, a distant relative of Ashok, was a native of Etah but was living in the same village for the past few years. He had six children.

Police arrested Bhupendra on Saturday after which he was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody. Police have also recovered a countrymade pistol allegedly used in the crime.

According to police, they recovered Surendra’s body in a field with a bullet injury on his chest. A murder FIR was lodged against Hansraj and his son after Bhupendra, who works as Ashok’s helper, claimed to have witnessed them shooting Surendra. During the investigation, police questioned Bhupendra, but he was found regularly changing his statement. “When he was questioned in length, Bhupendra confessed to killing Surendra mistakenly. Bhupendra also told that Ashok Kumar is the prime accused in the case because he had asked him to frame Hansraj and his son,” said a police officer.

Police also found that Hansraj and Ashok Kumar were quarrelling with each other since last year over installing a cellphone tower. Ashok wanted to install a cellphone tower on gram samaj land. But Hansraj Kumar and his son complained to senior officials of the district administration, following which Ashok Kumar could not install the cellphone tower on the gram samaj land.

A few months later, Hansraj got the cellphone tower installed in his field, which led to differences between them.