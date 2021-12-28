Rs 177 crore seized from UP businessman: Akhilesh says ‘BJP raided its own, mistake of Digital India’

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday repeated his claim that the Kanpur businessman whose premises were raided recently — leading to the recovery of Rs 177 crore of unaccounted cash — belongs to the BJP, and his house was raided “by mistake” as his name is similar to SP MLC Pushparaj Jain.

Asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s allegations that SP opposed demonetisation because it wanted to hoard black money and about the raids in Kanpur, Akhilesh said, “If someone who is a Yogi lies while wearing saffron clothes, how will anyone believe him? The claim by the CM that the money recovered in Kanpur is associated with the SP… there isn’t a bigger lie than this. Also, whose responsibility, was it? This recovered money… How did it come? Did it come in airplanes or trains? They have their government everywhere. This proves that note ban was a failure.”

Ever since the raid on December 22, the ruling BJP and Opposition SP have been accusing each other of having dubious links with the businessman, Piyush Jain, who deals in perfumes and manufactures Shikhar Pan Masala. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kanpur said “the perfume of corruption that they [the SP] had sprinkled all over Uttar Pradesh is there for everyone to see.”

Akhilesh, however, said the man who had made perfumes for SP is Pushpraj Jain, and not Piyush.

“It was our MLC Pushpraj Jain who made the perfume for us. They [BJP] advertised through media that the person raided belongs to SP. By afternoon, journalists understood the person raided has nothing to do with the SP. Then they changed their statements. The raid was done at the wrong place. Against its [BJP’s] own businessman. You should get out Piyush Jain’s call details and you will find BJP people’s names. They wanted to raid Pushpraj Jain, but by mistake raided Piyush Jain. It seems like a mistake of Digital India,” said Akhilesh.

The former UP CM was speaking at a press conference in Unnao before starting the ninth phase of his party’s “Vijay Yatra”.

Asked about the Election Commission delegation visiting Lucknow, he said, “I hope the polls are on time… Whatever the EC says, and the rules it frames, the SP will follow them.”

Talking about the metro inauguration in Kanpur, Akhilesh said, “The SP government had given this metro to the people of Kanpur. This would have been completed earlier had it not been for the ‘anupyogi’ (useless) CM who delayed the project.”

Questioned about the foundation laying ceremony of the Kanpur Metro during the previous SP government, he said, “I remember when that foundation laying ceremony happened, Kanpur MP Murli Manohar Joshi was there, now Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu was there. I think all these leaders have not been called today. And those who made no contribution to the metro will be seen on stage today.”



Talking about the Covid second wave, Akhilesh said, “We saw how bodies were floating in the Ganga during the pandemic when the government should have been helping the people. Does the government have answers for this? This government, could not give oxygen for people to breathe.”