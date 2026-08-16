Pistol goes off at Varanasi Airport during security check, 2 injured

During the inspection of the firearm and counting of the rounds, one round accidentally went off, sources said. The firing injured two AAICLAS screeners.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
2 min readUpdated: Aug 16, 2026 12:06 PM IST
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Two security officials were injured after a round was accidentally fired from a licensed pistol during the checking of a passenger’s weapon at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 9:30 am when a passenger travelling to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX-1810 arrived at the airport with his wife. The passenger, identified as Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, had declared the licensed weapon for carriage on the flight, sources said.

During the inspection of the firearm and counting of the rounds, one round accidentally went off, sources said. The firing injured two AAICLAS screeners.

The bullet hit one screener in the leg and another person standing nearby in the thumb. Both injured persons were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment.

The local police were informed following the incident, and an investigation is underway.

Senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gomti Zone, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pindra, reached the airport and inspected the spot.

Police said necessary legal action is being taken in the matter.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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