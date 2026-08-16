Pistol goes off at Varanasi Airport during security check, 2 injured

Two security officials were injured after a round was accidentally fired from a licensed pistol during the checking of a passenger’s weapon at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 9:30 am when a passenger travelling to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX-1810 arrived at the airport with his wife. The passenger, identified as Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, had declared the licensed weapon for carriage on the flight, sources said.

During the inspection of the firearm and counting of the rounds, one round accidentally went off, sources said. The firing injured two AAICLAS screeners.