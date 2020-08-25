Pirated books: SP workers demand arrest of BJP leader

Since the first raids were carried out at a Meerut godown on Friday night, the main accused – BJP leader Sanjeev Gupta and his nephew Sachin – have been absconding. (Representational Image)

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers clashed with police in Meerut on Monday demanding the arrest of a local BJP leader who has been booked in connection with the seizure of pirated NCERT books worth Rs 60 crore.

Since the first raids were carried out at a Meerut godown on Friday night, the main accused – BJP leader Sanjeev Gupta and his nephew Sachin – have been absconding. Four people have been arrested so far.

Dozens of SP workers on Monday took out a march to the Collectorate demanding the arrest when they were stopped by police. “They (SP workers) were first warned, but when they started clashing with policemen, we had to use mild force,” said DSP (Meerut) Sanjeev Deshwal.

Angry, the SP leaders and workers later staged a dharna accusing the BJP government of trying to “rule the state with police baton”.

“The BJP’s Meerut city unit vice-president , Sanjeev Gupta, is the prime accused in the NCERT book scam worth crores of rupees, but the police are operating at the behest of the ruling party leaders and are not arresting him. The Yogi Adityanath government has failed on all fronts while BJP leaders are indulging in corrupt practices,” SP leader Rajpal Singh said.

The STF have raided two more printing presses owned by Gupta in Meerut and Amroha.

