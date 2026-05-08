150 women with sticks, beer bottles smashed: How liquor shop protest in UP’s Pilibhit turned violent

Women protesters at the hospital, some of them sustained injuries. (Express)

Chaos erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit on Thursday when around 150 women armed with sticks barged into a liquor shop, hurled liquor bottles and beer cans onto the road, and smashed them in protest against the opening of two alcohol outlets in their village.

When teams from the district administration, police and excise department reached Boondibhood village to calm the protesters and facilitate the opening of the shops, violent clashes broke out.

Police claimed protesters attacked government officials with sticks and pelted them with stones. Tehsildar Virendra Kumar Singh and other officials were injured in the violence, while three government vehicles, including a bus, were damaged.