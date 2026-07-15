‘He chased and stabbed her’: Daylight horror at Pilibhit Medical College as student kills fellow paramedical

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A 22-year-old paramedical student was stabbed to death allegedly by a fellow student at the Pilibhit Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning.
Kashish Patel, a first-year student pursuing a Diploma in CT Scan Technology at the government medical college, was rushed to a hospital in Bareilly, where she succumbed to injuries.
Police have arrested the accused, Sagar Singh, 24, a student from the X-ray technician course.
Police suspect the attack could be the fallout of a “one-sided relationship”, though the exact motive is still being probed. “We are investigating whether the attack was premeditated,” a police officer involved in the investigation said.
According to the police, Kashish was working in the CT scan room on Tuesday morning when Sagar came with a knife. “The two spoke briefly before an argument broke out. Sagar then pulled out the knife and attacked her. Kashish tried to flee, but he chased her and stabbed her,” said the officer.
A staff nurse, 32-year-old Nidhi Sehgal, who was present in the CT scan room, intervened to stop the assault and suffered a minor knife injury to her hand.
“After Kashish collapsed, Sagar tried to flee but was overpowered by hospital security personnel and other staff before our team arrived,” the officer added.
“Police have registered a murder case against Sagar. Both Sagar and Kashish were first-year paramedical students. Kashish was a resident of Bareilly, while Sagar hails from Kanpur,” Superintendent of Police (Pilibhit) Sukirti Madhav said.
PTI adds: The principal of the medical college, Dr Sangeeta Aneja, said a high alert was declared in the college immediately after the incident, and a three-member committee has been constituted to look into the sequence of events, security arrangements, and circumstances leading to the attack.
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