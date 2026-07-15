‘He chased and stabbed her’: Daylight horror at Pilibhit Medical College as student kills fellow paramedical

A 22-year-old paramedical student was stabbed to death allegedly by a fellow student at the Pilibhit Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Kashish Patel, a first-year student pursuing a Diploma in CT Scan Technology at the government medical college, was rushed to a hospital in Bareilly, where she succumbed to injuries.

Police have arrested the accused, Sagar Singh, 24, a student from the X-ray technician course.

Police suspect the attack could be the fallout of a “one-sided relationship”, though the exact motive is still being probed. “We are investigating whether the attack was premeditated,” a police officer involved in the investigation said.