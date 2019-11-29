Pilibhit: Four-year-old ‘sacrificed’ in search for treasure, 11 held

Police have booked the 12 under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 364 (kidnapping), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image) Police have booked the 12 under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 364 (kidnapping), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image)

A four-year-old boy was killed allegedly by a group of 12 people who used the child as “human sacrifice in search for treasure” in Pilibhit district’s Ghulampur village. Police on Thursday said that they have arrested 11 of the accused, while one is still absconding.

“All the 11 arrested have confessed to killing the boy for finding treasure. The accused were told by two occultists — Omkar and Bhagat — that there was an ancient treasure hidden in the village. They were told that they need to sacrifice a child in order to obtain the treasure. The 12 then made a plan to abduct a child from the village,” said Maniram Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bisalpur.

According to police, two of the accused — Munna (35) and Sudhir (37) — kidnapped the child while his father was working in his field on November 17. The same day, they took him to Munna’s farm where they performed a “puja” along with the other accused and later killed the child and mutilated his body, the SHO said.

A day later, a missing complaint was filed at the police station by the child’s father, Premshankar.

“The next day, the child’s body was spotted by villagers near a lake in the village. The body was sent for a postmortem. On November 25, the boy’s father lodged a complaint with the police station in which he named Sudhir as accused,” the SHO said.

According to police, the child’s father had heard from locals that his son was killed by some men who had performed a puja.

“The boy was brutally killed by these people. Six of them took part in the ritual of killing the child, while the other six watched from a distance of around 20 yards… We have recovered religious articles like a Trishul, a piece of cloth on which the boy was made to lie down before he was killed. The boy was killed used a sharp object used to break the ice,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

Police have booked the 12 under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 364 (kidnapping), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

