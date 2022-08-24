scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

PIL seeks quashing of 220 state law officers’ appointments, says recommended by RSS

The petition further alleged that out of the 220 appointments, some appointees are “relatives of dominant politicians in the state, some are relatives of the judicial officers and a few are juniors or followers of Additional Advocate Generals in Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench”.

The PIL was filed by advocates Rama Shankar Tiwari, Shashank Kumar Shukla and Arvind Kumar through advocates Alok Kirti Mishra and D K Tripathi. (File Photo)

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Allahabad High Court has sought quashing of the appointments of 220 state law officers, alleging that the appointments were made on the recommendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The petition further alleged that out of the 220 appointments, some appointees are “relatives of dominant politicians in the state, some are relatives of the judicial officers and a few are juniors or followers of Additional Advocate Generals in Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench”.

The petition reads, “Because, the list was prepared by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, only the members of the R.S.S./ Officer Bearers have been appointed… That the petitioners got information from reliable sources that appointment list of State Law Officers was made on the recommendation of RSS and several advocates who hold different positions in the Sangh have been appointed.”

The PIL was filed by advocates Rama Shankar Tiwari, Shashank Kumar Shukla and Arvind Kumar through advocates Alok Kirti Mishra and D K Tripathi. The PIL is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday by the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court. The PIL seeks quashing of the impugned selection list of 220 State Law Officers/ Brief Holders (Civil and Criminal) dated August 1, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

The PIL says that the appointments are in violation of the undertaking given by the state government in the High Court, claiming that the rules laid down by the apex court in the judgment in State of Punjab and Others vs Brijeshwar Singh Chahal will be followed. “That the Law & Justice Department, Government of UP, without following the guidelines stated in the L R Manuel, especially Special Secretary Law & Justice, who has signed the appointment letter prior it has not seen the eligibility of the selected candidates,” says the petition. “Neither any application has been invited nor any committee has been constituted and from the back door State Law Officers and Brief Holders (Civil and Criminal) have been appointed in an illegal and arbitrary manner,” it adds.

More from Lucknow

The petition urges the court to quash the appointments and direct the state to publish a new list while the following procedure. “Issue a writ, order or direction in nature of Mandamus commanding the Opp. parties to constitute a committee for the appointment of the eligible advocates as state law officer/ brief holder…” says the petition.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:08:48 am
Next Story

Atiq’s son surrenders in abduction case, sent to jail

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement