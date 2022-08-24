PIL in Allahabad High Court: Quash appointment of 220 law officers ‘recommended by RSS’ in UP

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Allahabad High Court has sought quashing of the appointments of 220 state law officers, alleging that the appointments were made on the recommendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The petition further alleged that out of the 220 appointments, some appointees are “relatives of dominant politicians in the state, some are relatives of the judicial officers and a few are juniors or followers of Additional Advocate Generals in Allahabad HC and its Lucknow bench”.

The petition reads, “Because, the list was prepared by the RSS, only the members of the R.S.S./ Officer Bearers have been appointed.”

“That the petitioners got information from reliable sources that appointment list of State Law Officers was made on the recommendation of RSS and several advocates who hold different positions in the Sangh have been appointed,” it says.

The PIL was filed by Allahabad High Court advocates Rama Shankar Tiwari, Shashank Kumar Shukla and Arvind Kumar through advocates Alok Kirti Mishra and D K Tripathi. The PIL is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday by the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad HC.

The PIL also alleges that some advocates “who have not completed five years of practice have been selected as State Law Officers/Brief Holder (Civil and Criminal)”.