PIL by Shia board’s former chief on Quran verses draws massive backlash

The three jawans killed in the incident were identified as constable Kiran Surin of Simdega, Head constable Devendra Kumar Pandit of Godda and constable Hardwar Shah of Jharkhand Jaguar Police.

A Muslim outfit in Uttar Pradesh has called for the beheading of former UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi for filing a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran that he alleged promote terrorism and jihad, while a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday registered a police complaint against him and demanded an FIR.

Rizvi’s move to file the petition in the top court on Thursday drew a massive backlash from several Islamic clerics and organisations in Uttar Pradesh, with one organisation calling for a protest in Lucknow on Sunday.

In a video statement, Shiane Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association president Hasnain Jaffrey announced a Rs 20,000 reward for Rizvi’s beheading. “Whoever will bring the head of Wasim Rizvi, I will reward them with Rs 20,000. This is because he has insulted the Quran-e-Paaq and the Shia community will boycott whoever invites Rizvi in any marriage or any other function,” Jaffrey said.



He urged the administration to register an FIR against Rizvi and immediately arrest him for hurting Muslims’ religious sentiments. Jaffrey claimed that the former Shia board chief’s statement could incite violence.

Clerics and organisations in Uttar Pradesh, both from the Shia and Sunni communities, condemned Rizvi on Saturday, calling his move an insult to the Quran. They too accused him of hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims.

The general secretary of the Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, and the Imam of the Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, tore into Rizvi for making controversial statements about the Quran. Jawad also announced a protest against Rizvi at the Bada Imambada in Lucknow on Sunday. Both Shias and Sunnis have been invited to the Tahafuz-e-Quran rally.

In a statement, the Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind said Rizvi had caused sadness, and angered the Islamic community. and demanded his arrest. Earlier, Jawad had called Rizvi a descendant of Yazidis, a sect that is considered to be non-Muslim.

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell in-charge in Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad Bhatt told The Indian Express, “We have protested against him [Rizvi] today. I have personally filed a complaint in the office of SSP Srinagar seeking an FIR against him for spreading hatred.”

Bhat said Rizvi’s actions had caused anger in the Valley. He added that the BJP would not allow anyone to hurt the religious sentiments of any community, and would ensure strict action against the Shia leader.

“The Quran teaches us peace, not violence,” reads the police complaint that the BJP leader filed. “Any kind of blasphemous act against the Holy Quran is intolerable to humanity in general and Muslims in particular.”



Kashmir BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur also laid into Rizvi. “The government must act quickly against Rizvi and arrest him for his blasphemous remarks and hurting the religious sentiments of billions of Muslims across the globe,” he said, adding, “Rizvi’s remarks are unacceptable and that Quran teaches love, brotherhood and peace, not violence. Allah himself is the protector of this holy book, which teaches humanity. The Quran is a complete way of living and will remain till the day of judgement and no power on earth can change even one word of the Holy Quran, let alone Rizvi.”