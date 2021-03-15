PFI training commander arrested: UP STF

Rashid was produced before a local court of Basti on Sunday that sent him to judicial custody, said Basti SP Hemraj Meena.

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested an alleged Popular front of India (PFI) “training commander” and claimed to have recovered “fake and objectionable documents” from his possession. Mohammad Rashid, of Siddharth Nagar, was arrested from

Mudghat crossing in Basti on Saturday when he was going to catch a train for Mumbai, said police.

A case against Rashid has been registered at Kotwali police station on several charges including criminal conspiracy, forgery and waging or attempting to wage war against the government of India, added police.

According to the police, they were tipped off that PFI members were planning an attack on senior office-bearers of a Hindu organisation. In the meantime, police were informed that PFI’s training commander Rashid was going to Mumbai to take part in a meeting and impart training to youths. The police laid a trap and arrested him from Mudghat crossing.

SP said, Rashid was arrested when he was going to railway station to catch train for Mumbai. Police said that during questioning, Rashid told them that they (PFI) were targeting youths of a particular community “with strong physique” and after “brain-washing”, giving physical and weapon training are given to them so that they are prepared to trigger “incidents” in any part of the country.