No permit, tax for private operators: UP Cabinet approves rural bus scheme to link all villages

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved an ambitious bus service scheme, Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana-2026, to extend bus connectivity to all the 59,163 gram sabhas in the state, including nearly 12,200 villages with no bus service so far.

Under the scheme, private operators will be allowed to run buses on village routes, and the vehicles will be exempt from permits and taxes, making the service financially viable, the government said in a statement.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Transport Dayashankar Singh said the scheme is designed to make travel easier for villagers, who commute daily for education, work, healthcare and other purposes.