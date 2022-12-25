scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Over 100 people convert to Hinduism in UP’s Khurja: BJP MLA

Khurja MLA Minakshi Singh said, "100-125 people from 20 families, belonging from different religions, have happily adopted 'Sanatan Dharma' (Hinduism)."

According to the president of a social organisation, the conversion took place during a "Ghar Vapasi" programme organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing outfit.(Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

More than 100 people of 20 families in Khurja adopted Hinduism on Sunday, a BJP MLA claimed.

According to the president of a social organisation, the conversion took place during a “Ghar Vapasi” programme organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing outfit.

“100-125 people from 20 families, belonging from different religions, have happily adopted ‘Sanatan Dharma’ (Hinduism),” Khurja MLA Minakshi Singh said.

In this programme, those who had left “Sanatan Dharma” some generations or years ago due to their situation or confusion were brought to the Hindu society again, Singh said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

They have taken an oath to pray to Sri Ram, Sri Krishna and other Sanatan gods and goddesses from now on, she said.

More from Lucknow

A legal process was also carried out in the programme. All the families have given their consent in affidavits before the rituals were conducted, the MLA added.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 08:16:29 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra records 32 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; highest active infections in Mumbai

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close