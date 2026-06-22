Why a UP village is bracing for Muharram under police watch

In Patti Shah, a village of barely a thousand residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, the sentencing of 24 residents to life imprisonment in two cases linked to a deadly feud has reopened memories many residents would rather forget.

Authorities have now stepped up security ahead of Muharram amid concerns that the recent verdicts could reopen old tensions.

A violent clash, a village divided

The convictions stem from violent clashes in 2008 and 2009 between two groups led by Mazhar Haider Naqvi, popularly known as Majju Mian, and Mohammad Shareef — once close friends whose falling out would eventually claim three lives and leave several others injured.

What fractured that friendship remains disputed even today. Some residents point to a land dispute, others to rivalry over the post of village pradhan.