Gorakhpur-based activist Parvez Parwaz serving life sentence for rape dies

Parvez Parwaz was arrested in September 2018, after a 40-year-old woman accused him and one Mehmood alias Jumman Baba of gangrape on June 3, 2018.

Gorakhpur-based activist Parvez Parwaz, who was serving life imprisonment sentence for gangrape, died in jail on Sunday. The 72-year-old former journalist was a petitioner in a case of alleged hate speech against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“He (Parwaz) was battling health problems, including high blood pressure and diabetes. On Saturday night, he complained of breathing difficulty and was taken to the district hospital, where he died,” said Superintendent of Gorakhpur District Jail, VK Pandey.

Parwaz was arrested in September 2018, after a 40-year-old woman accused him and one Mehmood alias Jumman Baba of gangrape on June 3, 2018.

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In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had gone to Jumman Baba’s house that day “seeking remedies” for her marital problems, when he took her to an isolated spot and raped her at gunpoint, along with “someone Jumman called Parvez bhai.”