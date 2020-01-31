Parties that lost are supporting Shaheen Bagh protest: Irani

Irani said on one side there is a yatra dedicated to “Maa Ganga”, where slogans are being raised in every village, while on the other side, there is the Shaheen Bagh culture which does not allow people to enter. Irani said on one side there is a yatra dedicated to “Maa Ganga”, where slogans are being raised in every village, while on the other side, there is the Shaheen Bagh culture which does not allow people to enter.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday said that political parties, especially AAP, that lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election are supporting the protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh who are trying to divide the country.

“Ek aakrosh hai purey desh mein ki Shaheen Bagh mein Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) aur baaki woh rajnaitik dal jo 2019 ka Lok Sabha chunao nahi jeet paye, woh desh ko todne ki baaton ka samarthan kar rahe hain… janata janardan ke madhya mein desh virodhi naarey de rahe hain, samvidhan ki aalochna aur … Mahatma Gandhi tak ko kosa ja raha hai Shaheen Bagh ke manch se (There is anger in the country that in Shaheen Bagh, the Aam Admi Party and other political parties that lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are supporting those who are talking of breaking the country. They are raising anti-government slogans, criticizing Constitution and even cursing Mahatma Gandhi from the dais of Shaheen Bagh),” the Union minister said in Amethi, her parliamentary constituency, before participating in the Ganga Yatra in Pratapgarh and Rae Bareli.

Questioning leaders, including AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Irani said the level of politics has reached a new low as such activities are being undertaken on the pretext of Shaheen Bagh and “Jinnah wali aazadi”.

While participating in the Ganga Yatra in Pratapgarh with Deputy CM of UP, Dinesh Sharma, Irani said that she will pray to “Ganga Maiya” that better sense prevails on those who depend on this land for survival but praise others. Talking about two types of “sanskars” (morals), Irani said on one side there is a yatra dedicated to “Maa Ganga”, where slogans are being raised in every village, while on the other side, there is the Shaheen Bagh culture which does not allow people to enter.

Irani said that Congress’s intention is to divide the nation. She, however, evaded questions on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to the state earlier this month.

Addressing a gathering at Bhetua after laying foundation stones and dedicating to the people 20 projects worth over Rs 5 crore, Irani said that solar lights that were earlier installed at the houses of leaders will now be provided to common people. She also visited Bhareta village to meet the families of the victims of a road accident that left six people dead.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App