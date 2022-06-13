scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Must Read

Part of civil society, Javed, Afreen took part in CAA, other protests

While Javed is the party's central working committee member, Afreen is national secretary of the Fraternity Movement, the student wing of the party.

Written by Asad Rehman , Sukrita Baruah | Lucknow/new Delhi |
Updated: June 13, 2022 2:29:12 am
Mohammad Javed and Afreen Fatima

MOHAMMAD JAVED and his daughter Afreen Fatima, whose house the Uttar Pradesh administration demolished on Sunday, two days after Prayagraj saw protests over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet, are prominent members of the city’s civil society and members of the Welfare Party of India.

While Javed is the party’s central working committee member, Afreen is national secretary of the Fraternity Movement, the student wing of the party.

The police arrested the 54-year-old on Saturday and claimed he was one of the conspirators of Friday’s protests. SSP Ajay Kumar claimed that during questioning, Javed said that Afreen often gave him suggestions. He, however, said their preliminary probe had not found any evidence against her.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Welfare Party president Ilyas SQR said, “…We are doing everything possible to help him (Javed) legally. He is being framed…”

Best of Express Premium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsAppPremium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsApp
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...Premium
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...
Bride and without prejudicePremium
Bride and without prejudice
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a framePremium
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a frame
More Premium Stories >>

Saying Javed has been part of several protests in the city for over 30 years, an activist in Prayagraj said, “Who wasn’t there for the CAA protests (in 2020)? Hindus, Muslims, Christians, atheists… Everyone took part and so did Javed.” A civil society member said Javed “worked round the clock” during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Afreen has been active in student politics for several years. She did her BA Honours in Linguistics from Aligarh Muslim University. She enrolled for her Master’s in Linguistics from Delhi’s JNU, where, in 2019, she was elected as a councillor in the students’ union. She graduated from JNU in 2021.

More from Lucknow

“Afreen was part of my council and was a very vocal student activist on campus… We will stand by her and give her whatever help she requires,” said JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 12: Latest News
Advertisement