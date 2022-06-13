Part of civil society, Javed, Afreen took part in CAA, other protests

MOHAMMAD JAVED and his daughter Afreen Fatima, whose house the Uttar Pradesh administration demolished on Sunday, two days after Prayagraj saw protests over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet, are prominent members of the city’s civil society and members of the Welfare Party of India.

While Javed is the party’s central working committee member, Afreen is national secretary of the Fraternity Movement, the student wing of the party.

The police arrested the 54-year-old on Saturday and claimed he was one of the conspirators of Friday’s protests. SSP Ajay Kumar claimed that during questioning, Javed said that Afreen often gave him suggestions. He, however, said their preliminary probe had not found any evidence against her.

Welfare Party president Ilyas SQR said, “…We are doing everything possible to help him (Javed) legally. He is being framed…”

Saying Javed has been part of several protests in the city for over 30 years, an activist in Prayagraj said, “Who wasn’t there for the CAA protests (in 2020)? Hindus, Muslims, Christians, atheists… Everyone took part and so did Javed.” A civil society member said Javed “worked round the clock” during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Afreen has been active in student politics for several years. She did her BA Honours in Linguistics from Aligarh Muslim University. She enrolled for her Master’s in Linguistics from Delhi’s JNU, where, in 2019, she was elected as a councillor in the students’ union. She graduated from JNU in 2021.

“Afreen was part of my council and was a very vocal student activist on campus… We will stand by her and give her whatever help she requires,” said JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.