Parikrama route to be redeveloped at cost of Rs 300 crore: UP eyes Sambhal as religious hub, plans to restore 87 teerth sthals, pilgrimage route

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to add another destination to its religious tourism map, alongside well-known sites like Ayodhya and Varanasi — Sambhal.

Rooted in Hindu belief that Sambhal is the future birthplace of Kalki, the last avatar of Vishnu, sources said the plan aims to transform the district into a pilgrimage destination while boosting year-round tourism and local economic activity.

Key components include reviving 68 pilgrimage sites (teerths), 19 ancient wells (mahakups), and the Vanshgopal 24 Kosi Parikrama Yatra. Sources said the 52-km pilgrimage route will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 300 crore — which has been sanctioned — with better roads and a separate walking path for devotees.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said, “The Parikrama is being revived after almost 50 years, as it was halted after 1972. Parts of the 52-km route had been encroached upon, but the entire stretch was cleared in about 4-5 months. It will now be developed and widened under this project, with a separate 3-metre raised footpath for those undertaking the parikrama on foot.”

“Most of Sambhal’s 87 identified teerth sthals, including prominent sites such as Kalki, Bhuvaneshwari, Chandreshwar and Naimisaranya, will fall within the 24 Kosi Parikrama Marg,” he added.

Sources said the revamp goes beyond a road project and is envisioned as a full-fledged religious corridor connecting key teerths across the district.

Sources also said a ‘Vision Document’, that’s currently in its final stages, has proposed a three-phase Sambhal project.

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Phase 1 will focus on spiritual revival through restoration of the parikrama route, conservation of temples, ghats and kunds. Phase 2 will see an infrastructure push with development of roads, sanitation and parking, and pilgrim facilities.

In the third phase, the government will build on the religious destination tag through restoration of 84-87 religious sites and a proposed Kalki Museum highlighting Sambhal’s association with Lord Kalki.

On the anvil

The parikrama route (see box), which attracts an estimated annual footfall of 6-7 lakh devotees across India, includes 31.5 km of unpaved stretches and 20.5 km of paved sections.

Sources said large stretches of the route, currently difficult to traverse, will be converted into an all-weather road network. A key feature of the plan is the standardisation of the corridor to a 7-metre-wide road and building a 3-metre raised footpath for pilgrims wanting to cover the route on foot.

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Sources said other components of the parikrama route include: Rs 155 crore for civil works, Rs 130 crore for land acquisition of nearly 58 hectares, Rs 13.5 crore for utility shifting and forest-related works, and nearly Rs 36 crore for developing public amenities for pilgrims.

A larger vision

Sources said the project is the first step in a wider transformation plan, with the government aiming to establish Sambhal as a distinct spiritual destination and linking it with established circuits of Mathura and Vrindavan.

To this end, the government has approved additional projects to bolster Sambhal’s religious infrastructure, including Rs 224.40 lakh for amenities, beautification of the 141-year-old Manokamna Temple, and Rs 175.29 lakh for tourism development of Kurukshetra Teerth.

“With a footfall of around 6 to 7 lakh devotees on the 24 Kosi Parikrama, Sambhal is being developed to maintain a sustained, year-long tourism flow and generate local economic activity,” said Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, UP government.

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The focus, he said, is on building a structured circuit around the Parikrama and Kalki Teerth. “This will be supported by restoration of 68 teerth sthals, 19 mahakups and 5 major teerths, along with proposed works including restoration of temples, kunds and wells. We will also focus on heritage streets, walking circuits, and visitor facilities,” added Abhijat.

Last year, while declaring Sambhal a sacred symbol of Hindu faith, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had targeted foreign invaders and the Opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party while warning that “those who sinned against Sambhal will face stern retribution”.