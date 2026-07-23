Paper leak protest politicised, affecting normal public life: Mayawati

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In her first remark on the ongoing students’ protests across the country over paper leaks, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati on Thursday said the issue has been “politicised” and asked the government and the courts to find an “amicable resolution”
She also said the protests, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), were “affecting normal public life, not only in Delhi but also in various states”.
In a post in Hindi on X, the BSP supremo wrote, “Now, with this issue being politicised, it has become a matter of direct confrontation with the government. It is necessary to bring the country out of this difficult situation because it is affecting normal public life not only in Delhi but also in various states.”
Without naming any political party, she said it was highly improper that the now-expanding agitation of the CJP is being politicised by various political parties for their own narrow interests, leading to confrontation and violence from the streets to Parliament.
The government and the agitators should together find a peaceful and amicable solution to this as soon as possible, she added.
Mayawati also stated that due to the indefinite agitation at Jantar Mantar over the severe impact on the lives of students and their families caused by paper leaks and other irregularities in important examinations such as NEET, there has been tremendous uproar from the streets to Parliament.
She said that whether it is the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, or the issue of paper leaks, all these are fundamentally the result of corruption flourishing at every level.
She said it is a matter related to constitutional morality, the absence of which has been eating away at the country like termites, whereas the architect of the constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, laid special emphasis on the need to pay particular attention to this for ensuring good governance.
“All I wish to say is that for an amicable solution to the present grave situation concerning the nation and public interest, it would be better if the government and constitutional institutions, such as the Honourable court, take the initiative to perform their respective roles,” stated Mayawati.
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