Paper leak protest politicised, affecting normal public life: Mayawati

In her first remark on the ongoing students’ protests across the country over paper leaks, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati on Thursday said the issue has been “politicised” and asked the government and the courts to find an “amicable resolution”

She also said the protests, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), were “affecting normal public life, not only in Delhi but also in various states”.

In a post in Hindi on X, the BSP supremo wrote, “Now, with this issue being politicised, it has become a matter of direct confrontation with the government. It is necessary to bring the country out of this difficult situation because it is affecting normal public life not only in Delhi but also in various states.”