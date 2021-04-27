UP Panchayat Polls: 20-year-old killed, 2 injured in firing as two groups clash

The fourth phase polling will be held on April 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.

IN THE third phase of panchayat elections was held on Monday in 20 districts and the final voter turnout was recorded at 73.5 per cent.

A 20-year-old man was killed and two persons were injured after firing was reported during a clash between two sides, police said. Two others were injured in the clash in Kasganj district under Patiyali police station limits.

Police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Amod Yadav. At least 11 other incidents of disturbances or violence were reported from across the state during the polling on Monday, police said.

UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said strict action would be taken against the accused persons. “We have arrested several people in the 12 districts where incidents happened. We will be arresting more in the coming days,” he said.

Regarding the incident in Kasganj, a statement issued by the police said, “In Partapur village, a row erupted over voting between two sides. One side (Amod Yadav, Brijraj Singh Yadav, and Rajiv Singh Yadav) clashed with the other (Shiv Mangal Yadav, Balram Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Sandeep Yadav). During the skirmish, the second side fired bullets leading to the death of Amod Yadav after he was hit in the chest, while the other two got hit in the thigh and head and are being treated at a hospital.”

The statement said a case under relevant sections, including for murder has been lodged at concerned police station, and one person – Shiv Mangal Yadav has already been arrested.

On the incidents in other districts, the statement said that in Meerut, a constable was accused of “celebratory firing” with his service weapon for a candidate he supported. Incidents and disturbances were also reported from Firozabad, Amethi, Hamirpur, Balrampur, Mirzapur, Ballia, Pilibhit and Jalaun.

In Unnao, under the Makhi police station limits, a person was injured after he was allegedly shot at by his rivals, police said.

A case was registered and a total of five persons were arrested in this connection.

The fourth phase polling will be held on April 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.