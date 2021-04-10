Panchayat poll candidate’s husband booked

In a separate incident, village head candidate Riyasat Ali was booked on Friday for hosting a party in Ratheri village to woo voters, police said.

A man was booked for distributing buckets in Purbaliyan village here to garner support for his wife, who is contesting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections, police said on Friday.

A case was registered against Shokat Ali for violating the Model Code of Conduct, they said.

In a separate incident, village head candidate Riyasat Ali was booked on Friday for hosting a party in Ratheri village to woo voters, police said.

A case was registered against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct, New Mandi Police Station SHO Anil Kapervan said.

In another incident, candidate Kumari Fareen and 40 of her supporters were booked for holding an election meeting and taking out a procession without prior permission at Ratheri village, police said.