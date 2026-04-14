‘Pakistan link’ to Noida workers’ protest under probe: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar on Monday said the violent protests in Noida are being investigated as part of a “larger conspiracy”, with agencies also examining a “possible Pakistan link”.
“The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development, and law and order of the state. Recently, four suspected terrorists, with links to Pakistan-based handlers, have been arrested from Meerut and Noida. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are investigating the entire matter,” Rajbhar said.
Appealing for calm, the minister urged workers not to be influenced by rumours or provocation.
“They should not fall prey to any misleading information or provocation and must maintain peace,” Rajbhar said, adding, “Chaos and aggressive protests are not a solution to any problem. The government is ready to listen to every concern of the workers.”
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Noida: Factory workers during a protest demanding a hike in wages. (PTI Photo)
On the steps taken by the administration, he said, “On the instructions of the chief minister, senior officials have been sent to Noida. They are directly interacting with workers and trying to resolve their issues.”
Reiterating the government’s stance on labour welfare, Rajbhar said, “Workers have played an important role in the development of Uttar Pradesh and the government is fully committed to their welfare. By implementing the resolve of ‘Shramev Jayate’ on the ground, we are continuously working for their well-being.”
He added that the government remains committed to workers’ demands and emphasised dialogue as the way forward.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More