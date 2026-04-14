‘Pakistan link’ to Noida workers’ protest under probe: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar on Monday said the violent protests in Noida are being investigated as part of a “larger conspiracy”, with agencies also examining a “possible Pakistan link”.

“The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development, and law and order of the state. Recently, four suspected terrorists, with links to Pakistan-based handlers, have been arrested from Meerut and Noida. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are investigating the entire matter,” Rajbhar said.

The minister’s statement comes days after the arrest of four suspected terrorists from Meerut and Noida, who, according to officials, had connections with handlers based in Pakistan.