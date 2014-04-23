Pak won’t dare attack jawans after Modi becomes PM: Shah

BJP national general secretary and UP in-charge Amit Shah Tuesday said Pakistan will not dare to attack Indian Army jawans once Narendra Modi takes oath as the prime minister. He said Modi was necessary as the prime minister for the honour of the army men.

Shah addressed a string of public meetings Tuesday in Hathras, Kannauj and Hamirpur in support of party candidates. He started addressing the gatherings Tuesday, within a week of the Election Commission’s lifting the ban on his rallies and roadshows in UP.

Attacking the UPA government, Shah said a government that cannot safeguard the borders of the country, has no right to rule it. Shah added that Chinese and Pakistani troops intruded the Indian territory and even Pakistani personnel beheaded a Mathura jawan.

According to Shah, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal were indulging in caste politics that posed as a hurdle in the development of UP. Shah appealed the gathering not to get influenced by castes this time and vote for the BJP for the welfare of the entire society.

Referring Rahul Gandhi as the ‘yuvraj’, Shah said the latter did everything only after asking his mother. Shah compared Modi with Rahul and concluded that Modi was experienced and was also a dedicated person.

Shah also said that SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav dreamt of becoming the prime minister. He further said the SP and the BSP could not bring the change and the BJP was the only alternative.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App