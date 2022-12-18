PAC Foundation Day: ‘Govt sanctioned 1,262 posts for women’s PAC battalions in 3 districts’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said 1,262 posts have been sanctioned for each of the three women’s Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions to be set up in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Badaun.

Speaking at PAC’s Foundation Day ceremony, Adityanath said that the state government has approved a proposal to set up three more women PAC battalions in the PAC in the next phase.

The chief minister added that the government has also decided to establish new battalions of the PAC in Shamli and Bijnor.

He also said that women’s battalions were being established to give adequate representation to women in the PAC and safety of women in the state.

The CM said that the Uttar Pradesh government was leaving no stone unturned to strengthen the force and has sanctioned funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the purchasing motor boats and other equipment for 17 flood relief companies of PAC.

“It is for the first time that the state government has approved the recruitment of 534 national and international level players in the PAC in the first phase and the selection process will be completed soon,” he added.

The CM said the government has increased the PAC budget for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings and to strengthen medical facilities.“Every effort is being made to strengthen the PAC force so that it can face the upcoming challenges. Modern INSAS rifles and bulletproof helmets have been provided to PAC jawans. The process of providing bulletproof jackets is going on fast. I assure you that the State Government will work with all due diligence to uplift your efficiency, quality and welfare and morale keeping the interests of all jawans on top priority,” Adityanath said.

The CM added that the PAC force is known for its bravery and has always worked diligently to face the challenges of internal security not only in Uttar Pradesh, but also in other states of the country.

He said the PAC is especially remembered for its role during the 2001 attack on Parliament, adding that the force had also acted promptly during the attack on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. “During the last five and a half years, 1.60 lakh recruitments took place in the police force in the state in a transparent manner while quality training was provided to them.

The state government revived 46 companies that were wound up and appointed more than 41,000 personnel in the PAC and trained them,” he said.

Besides, 10 additional companies were formed and promotions which were due for a long time were completed, the CM said, adding that high-rise barracks were being constructed on war footing so that every PAC corps can have good residential facilities.