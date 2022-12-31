scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Two killed after oxygen cylinder explodes outside private hospital

Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, Ankur Aggarwal said, "What caused the explosion would only be clear after an inquiry. Action would be taken only after the investigation is complete.

Police said the blast occurred while the victims were unloading the oxygen cylinder from a vehicle. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Two killed after oxygen cylinder explodes outside private hospital
Two persons died after an oxygen cylinder exploded outside a private hospital in Chandauli district on Friday, police said. Due to the impact of the blast, the window panes of the surrounding houses were also shattered, they said.

Police said the blast occurred while the victims were unloading the oxygen cylinder from a vehicle. “We suspect the explosion occurred either due to mishandling while unloading or excess pressure of gas in the cylinder. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” they added.

“The deceased, Rajan Pal (26) and Chandrabhan Ram (28), were residents of Mughalsarai area of Chandauli and were married. The two used to supply oxygen cylinders to hospitals. While Pal worked as a daily wage labourer, Ram was the driver of a pickup van,” police said.

Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, Ankur Aggarwal said, “What caused the explosion would only be clear after an inquiry. Action would be taken only after the investigation is complete.” “Footage from CCTVs installed in the area would be scanned. The police are also looking into whether the oxygen cylinders were properly refilled and packaged,” the Superintendent of Police added.

According to police, on Friday, Pal and Ram were unloading oxygen cylinders from a pickup van near a hospital in Ravi Nagar locality of Mughalsarai area when suddenly, one of the cylinders exploded. Hearing the explosion, a police team rushed to the spot.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 02:49 IST
Live Blog

