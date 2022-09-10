scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Owner, staff booked after newborn handed over to another couple

The matter came to light after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers staged a protest, demanding strict action against hospital owner and its staff. The VHP workers alleged that the child, born to a Hindu woman, was given to a Muslim couple.

Superintendent of Police (Shahjahanpur) S Anand said a case has been lodged into the matter against the hospital owner.

A private hospital in UP’s Shahjahanpur has been sealed and an FIR lodged against its owner and staff for allegedly handing over a newborn girl to another couple.

According to police, the husband of a 40-year-old woman, in his complaint, said that after his wife delivered the girl child, the hospital owner, Dr Ashok Rathore, and the staff members told him that it would not be easy for him to take care of six daughters and instead give away the newborn to a childless couple. “Ashok Rathore also said that the childless couple will foot my hospital bills,” the husband, who is a farmer, complained.

Police said initially the farmer and his wife agreed and handed over the baby to the doctor. But after returning home, he “realised” his mistake and returned to the hospital and asked Dr Rathore to return his baby. The complainant alleged that Rathore told him that he had sold his daughter to a Muslim couple and he could not return him, police said.

In the meantime, VHP workers came to know about it and started protesting outside the hospital. As the matter got escalated, the hospital staff returned the newborn to the farmer.

Chief Medical Officer (Shahjahanpur) RK Gautam said he has ordered a detailed inquiry of the hospital, which has been running for the last few years.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:21:27 am
Left protests at CBI, ED offices: ‘Bring culprits to justice’

