Over 8,500 unrecognised madrasas in UP, most in Moradabad: Govt survey

Around 8,500 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh have been found to be functioning without securing recognition from the state madrasa education Board, according to a two-month survey conducted by the government. As per the survey, the highest number of unrecognised madrasas were found in Moradabad district.

The UP Board of Madrasa Education was established in 2017 to check irregularities in the madrasas functioning in the state. On August 30, the BJP government in the state directed district magistrates to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrasas. The survey started on September 10 and the district magistrates submitted their reports to the government on Tuesday.

“A survey of unrecognised madrasas in all 75 districts was completed today. The administration of various districts has sent copies of the report to us and also to the government. The maximum number of unrecognised madrasas – 550 – have been found in Moradabad district, followed by Siddharth Nagar (525) and Bahraich (500),” said Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education.

“Initially, several false stories were floated to halt the survey but we defended it and told people that there are no hidden agendas behind the survey. No action will be taken on the basis of the report,” said Javed.

“People running unrecognised madrasas are contacting us and showing interest in getting the institution affiliated to the UP Board of Madrasa Education. After recognition, these madrasas will also be able to avail benefits of various government welfare schemes. The successful completion of the survey has set an example for other states too,” he added.

Talking about the benefits of the survey, Javed said the Board now had details about all unrecognised madrasas in the state. “We now know how many students are studying in them, how much staff they have, the qualification of teachers, source of funds, which subjects they are teaching and where the madrasa is located, among other details,” he said.

“Currently, there are over 25,000 madrasas across the state and of them over 16,000 are recognised by the UP Board of Madrasa Education. Of these, 558 are government-aided while others are only affiliated with the Madrasa Education Board. Over 19 lakh students are enrolled at these recognised madrasas. Over the past seven years, no madrasas have been recognised by the government,” said an official.

Minister of State (Minority Affairs) Danish Azad Ansari said, “With the survey, the government has collected data of unrecognised madrasas across the state. We will soon sit and analyse the data.”

“Now that the government has all details about madrasas in the state it will be easy to provide benefits of various government schemes and policies to all students,” he said.