Over 55 lakh labourers enrol for Ayushman Golden cards

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday claimed to have registered around 55 lakh labourers till August in its database who would be given ‘Ayshuman Golden Cards’ under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY), as part of a special campaign for registration that started on July 25. The state labour department has been told to speed up the process of providing these cards especially to construction labourers who put their lives at risk while working.

These Golden Cards would be given to labourers covered under the PMJAY and the Mukhyamantri Jan Aarogya schemes which would also cover the medical treatment costs of their family members.

As per the data available with the labour department, so far 54.91 lakh eligible labourers belonging to 38.3 lakh families have been registered under the two schemes. Of these, over 4.70 lakh labourers have received the Ayushman Golden Cards — which grants them free health benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh.

A government spokesperson said that there are many labourers who are below the poverty line and are at the risk of serious diseases but they can’t pay for medical treatment. Thus, CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the labour department to enroll such labourers under the schemes.