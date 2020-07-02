Over 3,000 teachers may have fake PAN: STF

Anamika Shukla fraud led to the launch of the verification drive. Anamika Shukla fraud led to the launch of the verification drive.

The drive to check documents of government school teachers in Uttar Pradesh has thrown up another scam in the state’s Basic Education Department wherein as many as 3,000 to 4,000 teachers are found to have fake PAN numbers and educational qualification certificates.

The verification drive was launched by the UP government after it came to light that as many as eight teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, spread across several districts, used the same identity of “Anamika Shukla” to get the government job. At least eight women and two alleged masterminds have been arrested in connection with the Anamika Shukla fraud.

Speaking to The Indian Express, IG Special Task Force (STF), Amitabh Yash, said, “A person whose PAN card was forged and used by someone else got a notice from the Income Tax Department regarding credit of additional salary. We probed the matter and found that another person was using someone else’s PAN card as well as other educational certificates. We have till now arrested two persons. We also found that a lot of teachers were getting their PAN numbers changed after this information came out in the media. We then started looking for people who got their PAN numbers changed.”

Asked how many teachers have used forged PAN cards and documents, the IG said, “There are between 3,000 to 4,000 teachers in the Basic Education Department who have done this. This has happened across Uttar Pradesh in almost all the districts.”

“Some of the teachers may have changed their PAN numbers due to a typographical error, but we suspect most of the changes to PAN have been made by those who indulged in fraud,” Yash added. “These cases have happened over the years. It was mostly between 2002 and 2017 that these activities exploded in the department,” he added.

A senior official in the Basic Education Department, who did not wish to be identified, said, “We had received instructions from the higher-ups to collect information regarding people who got their PAN numbers changes in the last few months. We found that there are several bank accounts where more than one teacher is receiving their salaries. All this is coming up in the verification drive of documents launched by the state government.”

The education department official also said that they are uploading details of all teachers on Manav Sampada portal and verifying each and every document. “Through the uploaded documents on the portal, several teachers have been found in taking part in fraud activities and more cases are likely to come up in the coming weeks,” the official said.

According to sources, Chief Secretary Renuka Kumar is taking stock of each administrative zone and identifying the fake teachers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd