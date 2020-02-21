Over 2.51 lakh youths got jobs in last 2.5 years, says CM Adityanath

CM Adityanath lays foundation stones of several projects, in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (Twitter) CM Adityanath lays foundation stones of several projects, in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (Twitter)

Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath has claimed that over 2.51 lakh youths have got jobs in the state over the past two-and-a-half years. Adityanath, who was in Gorakhpur on Thursday, also claimed that over 1.20 lakh Basic Shiksha Parishad Schools had been developed in the state on the lines of convent schools. The Chief Minister, who will join Shivratri celebrations at the Maath on Friday, participated in several public functions on Thursday.

Addressing a function to mark the adoption of Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Village Basia and Draupadi Devi Geeta Devi Vidyalya, Luchi in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said his Government was working on refining the skills of the youths in the state so that they can take up jobs both within as well as outside the country.

He said that in the recently tabled annual budget, the government had kept the focus on youth and especially on employment generation, with provision being made for even the new scheme for apprenticeship for youths.

Adityanath said under the new scheme, industries would be connected with the ITI or skill development centres and will offer apprenticeship to the youths.

He said the government would provide Rs 2,500 monthly stipend for each youth part of the scheme. He informed that the government would also create hubs in every district for skill development and vocational education.

Two days after the annual budget was tabled in the state Assembly, the Chief Minister said in Gorakhpur that efforts were made to speed up development work.

Later in the day, he inaugurated new buildings at Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, including newly constructed stadium named after freedom fighter Bandhu Singh.

The state government was working on a war footing to set up open gymnasiums in every gram panchayat of the state, the Chief Minister said.

