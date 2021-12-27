Over 10,000 women took part in Jhansi, Lucknow marathon tomorrow: Congress

The Congress on Sunday organised a marathon for women in Jhansi district. The party claimed that more than 10,000 women participated in the event that was held as part of its outreach programme for women in the upcoming UP Assembly polls.

Earlier this week, the Congress had announced it would organise marathons in Jhansi and Lucknow. But after it was not granted permission to hold the event in Lucknow, the party said the marathon would be held at Ekana stadium on December 28.

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “Without using government buses and resources, over 10,000 women took part in the marathon on Sunday in Jhansi. The event was a huge success. Every woman in the state is connecting with the Congress’s slogan Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon [I am a girl, and I can fight].” He added, “Yogi Adityanath is against women, and that is why the government didn’t allow us to hold the event in Lucknow.”

Lucknow Commissioner DK Thakur said, “For administrative reasons, the permission was not granted for an open event. We have given them permission to hold it in a stadium on December 28.”

Jhansi district resident Chhaya Thakur won the marathon while Sheelu Yadav was the runner-up, and Muskan Pal finished third. The three received scooties while others in the top 100 received smartphones and fitness belts. Youth Congress president Srinivas BV was the chief guest at the event.

The Congress has announced it will give 40 per cent of the tickets for the upcoming elections to women. It has also released a special manifesto for women.