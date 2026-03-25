Outrage over razing Kakori martyrs’ statues, CM Yogi Adityanath orders FIR against firm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered registration of an FIR against a firm accused of damaging the statues of Kakori train action martyrs as part of a road beautification project in Shahjahanpur.

The move came after the Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, demanded action against those responsible for the move.

It was alleged that the statues of Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh were removed in an improper and disrespectful manner by the firm executing the project, without informing the authorities concerned.

The purported incident took place on Sunday night.