Out of jail, ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki booked for ‘clash’ at goat market

Nearly eight months after his release from jail, former Samajwadi Party legislator Irfan Solanki, along with several associates, has been booked over an alleged clash at a goat market in the Chamanganj area of Kanpur. A cross-FIR has also been filed against the complainant in the case.

The incident took place when the former SP MLA Irfan Solanki reportedly visited a makeshift goat market with his wife and Sisamau MLA, Naseem Solanki. Following an alleged altercation, traders and local residents reportedly gathered at the site and raised slogans against Irfan Solanki. Protesters also blocked the gates of the market, leading to tensions in the area before bystanders and locals intervened to pacify the situation.

Solanki, a four-time MLA from the Sisamau constituency, was released from prison in October last year after spending over 34 months behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases. His wife, Naseem Solanki, currently represents the constituency as an SP legislator.

As per the police, complainant Wafa Abbas, who has been organising the goat market at Halim Ground for several years, said he asked some people to move aside because of congestion inside the market. Around that time, Irfan Solanki reportedly arrived at the site with several unidentified associates and allegedly began abusing him.

In his complaint, Abbas alleged that when he approached the former MLA, Solanki and his associates began abusing and slapping him. When the locals present objected to the alleged assault, Solanki and his associates allegedly thrashed them and issued death threats.

The complainant said people at the market eventually intervened and pacified the situation, after which Solanki and his associates left.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR against Solanki and his associates at Chamanganj Police Station on charges including voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

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In a cross-complaint, Azeem Ahmed, a constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police and gunner assigned to Sisamau MLA Naseem Solanki, has also filed an FIR over the incident.

In his complaint, Ahmed said he was on official duty with the MLA and had accompanied her to the goat market near Halim crossing in Kanpur. Acting on the MLA’s instructions, he entered the market premises to assess the crowd from a security perspective.

Inside the market, he alleged, organiser Wafa Abbas, along with associates identified as Fahad, Imran and around 15-20 unidentified individuals, assaulted him, tore his police uniform, abused him and threatened him.

He said that he was able to escape only after the locals intervened. Ahmed later informed the MLA about the incident and escorted her securely to her destination. On the constable’s complaint, a case has been filed against Wafa Abbas, Fahad, Imran and several unknown persons on charges including criminal intimidation, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and assault.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police, Amarnath Yadav said the cross-FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident and that no arrests have been made so far.

Asked why Solanki had visited the market, the officer said the matter would be examined during the investigation.

Repeated attempts by The Indian Express to contact Irfan Solanki and his wife, Sisamau MLA Naseem Solanki, for comments went unanswered.

Irfan had lost his Assembly membership after being convicted last year in a 2022 land-grab case. His wife, Naseem Solanki, later contested the bypoll on a Samajwadi Party ticket and retained the seat.