Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Opposition unemployed, at loss for issues: Adityanath to BJP MLAs

Sources said the CM hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) and said the party is in a habit of disrupting sessions. “But we have to do our work,” the CM added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Opposition parties in the state were at a loss for topics and MLAs from BJP and its alliance partners should be careful of what they speak during the monsoon session of the UP Assembly so as to not give an “unemployed” opposition issues to talk about.  UP Assembly’s monsoon session kicks off on Monday.

Addressing BJP MLAs and legislative leaders of its allies including Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD Party, the chief minister said, “The Opposition is at a loss for issues and hence, will try to disturb the House proceedings. We must not give the unemployed Opposition issues and should be careful of what we speak.”

Sources said the CM hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) and said the party is in a habit of disrupting sessions. "But we have to do our work," the CM added.

The CM urged MLAs of BJP and its allies to participate in the House proceedings with full devotion while maintaining discipline and demonstrating ideal conduct.  He also said that the MLAs should maintain discipline as it sends a positive message to the public.

