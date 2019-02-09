Opposition targets UP govt over reservation in universities

During the Zero Hour in the Assembly, the Opposition Friday said that the SC, ST and OBC failed to get the benefits of reservation in the state following roster system that considers departments in universities or institutions as one unit instead of considering the entire university as a unit.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that the system was started during the previous BSP and SP regimes in the state, BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma pointed out that in the advertisement for post of teachers at five new medical colleges in the state, not a single reservation has been given to SC/ST or OBC.

After Verma pointed out that against 360 advertised posts at five new medical colleges at Ayodhya, Basti, Shahjahanpur, Behraich and Firozabad, no reservation or relaxation in the age has been given, Khanna assured that the government would revise the advertisement to provide reservation under rules.

“People from backward class have a big heart so when reservation of 10 per cent was brought for upper caste, they did not protest. However, the present system of reservation considering departments with just 4-5 posts as one entity has deprived SC, ST and OBC from reservation and has developed fear in the mind of people that BJP is against this,” said Leader of Opposition Ram Govind

Chaudhary demanding at least 5-hour debate over the issue in the assembly. He said that people should not feel jealous if persons of OBC become vice-chancellor, collector or scientists. As the Parliamentary Affairs Minister pointed out that the system was started during previous regime, Chaudhary said that it was suggested by the Union government but added that both BSP and SP governments ensured proper reservation in appointments.

BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma said that even if mistakes were made in the past, it is time that the present government corrects it. While Khanna alleged that both SP and BSP are trying to fool people in the name of alliance, the Opposition objected to his statement saying that alliance was brought into discussion without any reference.

As Verma gave specific example of recently advertised vacancies in five new medical colleges in the state and claimed that not a single reservation is being given to SC, ST and OBC in the 360 advertised posts of different level, Khanna, while claiming that it is BJP, which has given maximum respect to Ambedkar, promised that his government would review the new vacancies and introduce reservation in them as per norms. “Usmein sanshodhan hoga arakshan lagu hoga, jo niyama anusar hoga hoga…” (There would be amendment and reservation would be introduced, it would be done as per norms) said Khanna.

Earlier in the day, during question hour, as Opposition cornered the government on the issue of new power plants in the state, asking details about the new plants, work on which has started during present region, power minister Srikant Sharma said that if the previous governments had set up some power plants then it was their responsibility. He said that it was rather the management capability of present government that 18-20 hour electricity supply was being given.