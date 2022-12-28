Opposition targets BJP: It is against reservation for marginalised

The Opposition parties on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue of reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the urban local body elections in the state.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered that the civic body polls should be held at the earliest and no reservation should be given to OBCs.

Samajwadi Party chief and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav, said the BJP has snatched away reservation given to OBCs, and that it will do the same to Dalits also.

He wrote on Twitter, “The anti-reservation BJP will shed crocodile tears on the issue of OBC reservation in the urban body elections. Today, they snatched the right of the backward classes and tomorrow they will take away quota given to Dalits by Babasahab. I appeal to the backward and Dalit communities to support the SP in its fight for reservation.”

Calling the BJP government “anti-reservation”, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati also took to Twitter, “The decision of the Honourable High Court to take cognizance of the government’s performance in the much-awaited civic elections in UP regarding reservation given to OBCs under the constitutional rights, truly reveals the anti-OBC and anti-reservation thinking and mentality of the BJP government.”

“The government of UP should have complied with Supreme Court instructions with full devotion and honesty and the process of election should have been finalized by setting the system of OBC reservation through triple test, which was not done properly. OBC society will definitely punish BJP for this mistake,” she added.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav said a “bigger movement” will be started to “save reservation”. “The decision to end OBC reservation in Uttar Pradesh civic elections is unfortunate. The fight for social justice cannot be allowed to be weakened so easily. An even bigger movement than the one to get reservation will have to be undertaken to save reservation. (Party) workers be ready,” he tweeted.

Apna Dal (Soneylal), a BJP ally headed by Union Minister Anupriya Patel, also tweeted on the issue, saying, “Urban Body election without OBC reservation is not fair from any point of view. We are studying the judgment given by the Lucknow High Court in this context. If needed Apna Dal (S) will approach the Supreme Court for the rights of OBCs.”