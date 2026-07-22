Opposition misleading students, trying to create anarchy: Yogi targets Rahul, Akhikesh

Amid the ongoing protests over the exam paper leaks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing the two Opposition parties of wanting to “create anarchy in the country with foreign funding”.

The BJP chief minister’s accusation came a day after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, led a sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi.

They were forcibly removed by the police from outside the Lok Kalyan Marg and put under detention before being released on Tuesday night.

Addressing an event in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, “Jab satta mein they to Hindu ko tabaah karte they — dango ke madhyam se, curfew ke madhyam se, bhrashtachar ke madhyam se. Aaj jab vipaksh me hain to videshi paise ke bal par desh me arajakta failana chahte hain, desh ko bantna chahte hain (When they were in power, they tried to destroy Hindus through riots, curfews, and corruption. And today, when they are now in the opposition, they want to create anarchy in the country with the support of foreign money and want to divide society).”

“They are misleading the students to create disorder and anarchy,” the chief minister added.

On Monday, police used tear gas and lathis to stop thousands of young protesters from marching towards Parliament to seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks.

Referring to Monday’s march to Parliament by youngsters, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Adityanath said, “The Opposition parties are doing politics at the cost of the country. These people, in the name of students, want to mislead them, surround Parliament, create disorder, and create anarchy.”

Story continues below this ad

“They are insulting Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. These people are challenging India’s democracy. This Congress gheraoed the Prime Minister’s residence. It shamelessly attempts to breach his security and commits such audacity… They know that in ‘New India’, riots cannot take place and curfews cannot be imposed. Now, they want to create disorder and anarchy through a negative narrative,” Adityanath alleged.

Meanwhile, both the state units of the BJP and Congress held separate protests in Lucknow over the dharna by Opposition leaders outside the PM’s residence.

The BJP alleged the Congress dharna was “anti-national” and irresponsible they marched to gherao the Congress office in Mall Avenue. The Congress, too, set out on a march to gherao the CM’s residence, claiming ill-treatment of Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi when they were forcibly removed from the dharna site.

Due to heavy deployment of the police force, neither the BJP could reach the Congress office, nor the Congress workers could reach the CM’s residence at 5, Kalidas Marg.

Story continues below this ad

Congress workers led by state unit president Ajay Rai were stopped outside its party office, where police had put up barricades.

“The BJP government is committing atrocities against people. The way in which Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka ji were humiliated, party workers will gherao the CM’s residence here,” Rai said after coming out of the Congress office.

After the party workers were stopped by the police, they sat on a dharna raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath.

The party workers tried to cross the barricades, but the heavy deployment of the police prevented them. Later, senior leaders of the party, including Rai, were detained and taken away in a police vehicle.

The BJP had planned its Congress office gherao from a VVIP guest house nearby. By the time BJP state chief Pankaj Chaudhary reached the spot, the Congress had ended its protest.

Story continues below this ad

Led by Chaudhary, BJP workers marched toward the Congress office, raising slogans against Rahul Gandhi. After some distance, they were also stopped.

“I have reached here for a protest march against anti-national activities of Congress,” Chaudhary said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the Congress-led protest outside the PM residence in Delhi as “irresponsible” and alleged that it amounted to an attempt to “compromise the country’s security”.

With PTI inputs