Opposition slams govt, Congress demands timely medical bulletin of Chinmayanand

The Opposition parties on Thursday hit out at the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of law student. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked if this was the BJP’s justice.

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the “Beti Bacho, Beti Padhao” girl child protection slogan of the BJP government has turned out to be another jumla (rhetoric).

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and woman activist Subhashini Ali also slammed the BJP government and asked it to stop “helping rapists”.

Referring to the Unnao rape case in which a girl had accused expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “Unnao rape case: Victim’s father is killed. Victim’s uncle is arrested. Following massive public pressure and after 13 months, accused MLA arrested. Attempt to kill the victim’s family. Shahjahanpur rape case: Victim arrested. Victim’s family being pressured.”

“Police deliberately delayed action against the accused BJP leader and it was after public pressure that they arrested him. Even the charge of rape has not been put on the accused BJP leader. Is this BJP’s justice?” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, addressing mediapersons in Lucknow, Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinet demanded that Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences should issue a medical bulletin on the health of Chinmayanand “so that not only his health issues but his treatment could also be known”.

Chinmayanand was moved to the Lucknow hospital from Shahjahanpur jail after he complained of chest pain.

Alleging that law and order is being made fun of in the state, the Congress said that while Chinmayanad was “enjoying special facilities” at a government hospital in Lucknow in the name of treatment, the girl, who had alleged rape, has been arrested. However, she added that they have faith in the judiciary.

-PTI