Opposition protests: Congress focuses on Lakhimpur, SP on price rise

Congress leaders Aradhna Mishra and Ajay Kumar Lallu march to Vidhan Sabha demanding justice for farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri violence; SP legislators protest outside the Assembly on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivatsav)

Opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress staged protests against the BJP government outside the Vidhan Sabha building on Wednesday as the House convened for the Winter Session on Wednesday. The BSP, which is left with only three MLAs following the exodus of its legislators in recent months, however, stayed away from the protests.

While the focus of the Samajwadi Party was on the rising prices of essential commodities, the Congress demanded the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers and a journalist were run over by a convoy of three SUVs with one belonging to the minister.

The Congress legislators first staged a dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and then marched towards the Vidhan Sabha building with placards in their hands demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra.

“We have been demanding Ajay Mishra’s resignation from day one, and the recent SIT report has made it clear that it was a planned conspiracy to kill the farmers. Farmers should get justice. For free and fair investigation, it is important that Ajay Mishra is removed from the post of Union Minister of State for Home. We will continue to press our demand both outside and inside the Assembly,” Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra said as she marched towards the Vidhan Sabha with other Congress leaders.

“What is the reason and the circumstances that Ajay Mishra has not been removed so far? Why is the government shielding him?… The prime minister is busy with the management of events…When will he take action? When will the farmers get justice?” UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

He said that his party will also raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, TET question paper leak, problems facing the sugarcane farmers, the problem of stray animals and law and order in the House.

Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lakhimpur Kheri, has been in the eye of a storm following the October 3 violence. His son Ashish Misra is among the 13 accused arrested in connection with the incident.

Samajwadi Party legislators, on the other hand, carried sugarcane stalks in their hands and wore vests made of fertilizer bags to highlight rising prices of fertilizer and the cane dues.

They also highlighted the rising price of LPG cylinders and shouted slogans like “Jabse Bhajapa aayi hai kamar tod mehengai hai (Since the BJP has come to power, inflation has spiralled)”.

“We demand removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. Apart from this, we want to draw the attention of the government toward spiralling inflation, a host of problems faced by the farmers including those who grow sugarcane… The law and order situation is very bad in the state,” said SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap.

Expelled BSP MLA Aslam Raini also joined the SP protest.

The SP legislators also hit out at the state government over the recent question paper leak of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). The exam was cancelled after the paper leak.

Another SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha alleged that the state government had adopted a “very indifferent” attitude towards the people who are facing a plethora of problems every day.

“The people of the state have made up their mind to overthrow this government in the coming elections,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the House was adjourned after offering condolences to those who passed away including former speaker Sukhdev Rajbhar and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

On Thursday, the supplementary demands for grants is scheduled to be tabled in the Assembly.

