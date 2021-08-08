Opposition in isolation during second wave, BJP workers risked lives: J P Nadda

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday accused Opposition parties of “isolating” themselves during the second wave of Covid-19 and spreading rumours on shortage of oxygen supply, and praised his party workers for risking their lives at that time.

Addressing a conference of newly elected Zila Panchayat Presidents and Block Pramukhs at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to UP, said: “All parties were either in quarantine or isolation during the corona (wave). They were limited to just Twitter and virtual press conferences. But the BJP was the only party whose hardworking workers dedicated themselves to help the humanity without being concerned about their life… The Opposition spread a lot of rumours on oxygen. But under the leadership of Modiji, record oxygen was ensured by water, air and roadways within a week… The Opposition also made every attempt to derail vaccination, but people of the country did not let them succeed,” he said, asking local leaders to improve their grassroots reach and spread the word about central and state schemes.

Nadda held several organisational meetings in Lucknow and will visit Agra where he will address corona warriors on Sunday.

Referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s grouse that for every rupee meant for the needy, only 15 paisa reaches them, Nadda said, “Today, we can say with pride that when our PM sends Re 1, the entire amount reaches to the last… right beneficiary. This change has been brought by PM Modi. Our party’s agenda is to make the lives of villagers, the poor, farmers, Dalits, backward communities, the oppressed, youths and women better,” said Nadda, adding that his party and government had done so much for farmers.

The BJP leader praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the state’s second rank in the ease of doing business index and bringing in investment.

“Once UP had just one GT road. But today, there are so many expressways such as Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Gorakhpur Expressway and Ballia link. Earlier the state was called bimaru (sickly). Now, it is on the path of development,” he said.

Adityanath, who was also present at the event, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully controlling the Covid second wave and taking care of every section of society through welfare schemes such as distribution of free foodgrains.

The chief minister asked the audience to work out a plan to boost “the state government’s development image”.

“The responsibility given to you is not just a position; but your next progress will also depend on it. Everyone should work with full sincerity and honesty. Due to workers’ hardwork and sincerity, we have won by high numbers in the panchayat elections. There should be excellent coordination between Gram Pradhans, members of Zila Panchayats and Block Pramukhs. All of you will have to become the pivot of the spirit of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’,” he said.