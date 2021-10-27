Opposition hosted Iftar but clamped down on Hindu festivals when in power: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused Opposition parties of practising minority appeasement politics, alleging that they used to compete to host Iftar parties while in power in the state and imposed curfews during Hindu festivals such as Holi, Diwali and Durga Puja.

“If we have a secular status, it will be equal for everyone,” Adityanath said at the BJP’s Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan here for the Lodh community, and added, “Even corona has lost before your faith. Corona [Covid-19] got finished at Vijayadashami and the festival was celebrated on a grand scale. Deepawali is coming closer and corona is almost on the verge of end.”

Targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP), the BJP’s principal political rival in the state, Adityanath claimed that the Akhilesh Yadav government’s first decision after coming to power in 2012 was to initiate the process of withdrawing the case against the men accused of involvement in a terror attack at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya in 2005.

He pointed out that the Kosi Kalan riots in Mathura district also occurred under the watch of the SP government, and alleged that riots took place during the SP’s time every third day.

The chief minister said that, in contrast, his government’s first few decisions were on farm loan waiver, creating “anti-Romeo squads” for the protection of women, and other development schemes for the state’s progress.

The CM claimed that during the pandemic only the Centre government, the state government, and the workers of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worked on the ground while the leaders of other parties were sleeping in “home quarantine and isolation”.

He added, “When they were in isolation at the time of your crisis, we should be prepared to send them in isolation in elections as well. This ‘samajik sammelan’ is being held with that objective.”

Adityanath also spoke at length about former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh who was from the Lodh community. The community comes under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, and wields significant political influence in western UP and Bundelkhand.

The chief minister said Singh, who died in August, was a “Ram bhakt [Ram devotee]” and dedicated his life to the nation and Hinduism. Singh was the chief minister of the state in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was razed to the ground, and was the BJP’s most prominent pro-Hindutva OBC face. The CM announced that a grand statue of Singh would be installed at the Lucknow Cancer Institute that has been named after him.