Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Opposition hits out at UP govt: Rape, murders on rise

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that there was a surge in the incidents of such crimes against women in the state under the Yogi Adityanath-led dispensation.

Security personnel outside a mortuary during post-mortem of one of two minor Dalit sisters allegedly raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri. (PTI)

The Opposition on Thursday slammed the BJP government over the alleged rape and murder of two minor Dalit sisters in Lakhmipur Kheri.

Also Read |Dalit sisters’ death in Lakhimpur Kheri: ‘A sewing machine and plans for a beauty parlour… my daughters had so many dreams’

In a press release, Akhilesh said, “The murder of two Dalit sisters under the jurisdiction of the Nighasan police station and their father’s subsequent allegations against the cops that post-mortem was conducted without their consent and ‘panchanama’ (record of witnesses’ testimony) was not even done are very serious.”

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati said in a tweet that Lakhimpur incident had exposed the false claims of the government on law and order and women safety in the state. “Criminals have become fearless in the state because the government’s priorities are wrong,” she wrote.

Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “The family says that these girls were abducted in broad daylight. Giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV channels everyday does not improve law and order.”

In an apparent reference to the release and felicitation of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, Rahul Gandhi said,

“Women’s safety cannot be expected from those facilitating the release of rapists and welcoming them.”

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 02:29:23 am
