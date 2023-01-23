Opposition facing consequences for their deeds, insulted our heritage places: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the past governments in Uttar Pradesh helmed by other parties of insulting heritage places in the state, claiming that those organisations were now facing the consequences for their deeds.

Addressing the inaugural session of the executive meeting of the state BJP in Lucknow, the CM asked the party workers to prepare for the urban local body elections scheduled this year. They should gear up for these elections as they did for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022, he said.

The elections for 762 local bodies will be announced after getting the report of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Commission, he added.

The state government had last month constituted the commission to conduct a survey to ensure that the benefits of the reservation are provided to OBCs on the basis of the “triple test” after the Allahabad High Court ordered conducting of the urban local body polls without quota under the category.

Adityanath accused the past governments of neglecting the potential of religious and cultural heritage places in UP. Claiming that a surge was recorded in pilgrims’ footfall at sangams (confluences) at Prayagraj, Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya and other religious places of UP in the recent time, he said, “Had the past governments tried to understand this potential and worked accordingly, they would not have to wander here and there now.”

“Those who did not understand the potential of these places used to stop Kanwar Yatras and would say that not even a bird will be allowed to flutter around at Ram Janmabhoomi (referring to then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s remark promising safety of Babri mosque in Ayodhya).

“When the Supreme Court delivers a historic judgment on Ram Janmanbhoomi in Ayodhya that makes us realize that the movement launched by ‘vichar parivar’ (RSS affiliates) was in the right direction,” he said.

Adityanath said that whenever any country faces a crisis, people look towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hope. The slogan of “Modi hai to mumkin hai” that became popular in the country in 2019 has become a global mantra now, he claimed. “PM Modi has connected every Indian with the G-20 event. Eleven summits of G-20 will be held in UP’s four districts—Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra and Gautam Buddh Nagar,” Adityanath said.

On encephalitis), he said: “Those who ruled the country for 55 years did not see those children dying in UP since the poor, farmers, labourers and the youth were not on their agenda.”