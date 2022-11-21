Opposition criminalised politics and politicised criminals: Yogi Adityanath

Hitting out at opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused earlier governments of “criminalising politics” and “politicising criminals” . He also said that over the past five-and-a-half years, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has made the state “free of riots and crime”

The chief minister was speaking in Saharanpur where he launched 243 development projects worth Rs 145 crore on Sunday. “Politics under those in power prior to the BJP regime had fallen victim to ‘parivarwad’ and corruption. A state where ‘hooliganism’ was at its peak, people were migrating and communal clashes took place every 3-4 days, has become riot-free today,” Adityanath said. “Earlier, the lives of the youth, farmers, businessmen, and entrepreneurs were being played with. The past governments criminalised politics and also committed the sin of politicising criminals,” he added.

“During the Samajwadi Party’s rule, crime was so rampant that no one wanted to visit the state, and those who had made investments had migrated. Incidents like Kairana and Kandhla used to occur back then. However, with the restoration of law and order in the state, investors are now returning to Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said. During the event, the CM handed over keys, cheques and acceptance certificates to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Addressing a ‘gathering of intellectuals’, the CM said, “Saharanpur once used to be referred to as a ‘seemant zila’ (border district). It connects the state with Uttarakhand on one side and Haryana on the other. The woodcraft of this district has received global recognition. Saharanpur has limitless potential that is to be realised.”

Adityanath said that before the 2022 Assembly elections, the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Devi University was laid in Saharanpur. And, now its grand building is being built.

Highlighting the development projects in Saharanpur, he pointed out, “Land was acquired and allocated for the Sarsawa airport in Saharanpur. The work has started and Saharanpur will soon be connected with other parts of the country and world.” He talked about the Saharanpur-Dehradun route is being developed at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.