Oppn uproar in Legislative Council over CM’s ‘dose deta hun’ remark

There was an uproar in the State Legislative Council on Thursday after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the Opposition members that he knows to answer them in their language and have given the “same kind of dose” to them from time to time.

Wrapping up the debate on the Governor’s address in the Council, the Chief Minister criticised the Opposition over slogan-shouting and walkout during the Governor’s address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, saying such behaviour did not augur well for democracy.

As Opposition members objected, Adityanath said: “Main janta hun aap kis prakar ki bhasha aur kis prakar ki baat samajhte hain. Aur ushi prakar ka dose bhi samaya samaya par deta hun (I know the kind of language and talks you understand. And I also give in return the same kind of dose to you from time to time.”

As Samajwadi Party Legislative Council Member Naresh Uttam raised objections, the Chief Minister asked him to behave in accordance with his name (Uttam meaning good) and not otherwise.

Raising objection, members of the Opposition said it was not proper for a chief minister to use words like “dhika dunga (will see you)” “dose de dunga (will give you dose).”

To this Adityanath said, “Yeh sadan hai, pehle sadan ke shishtachar ko sikhiye.. Baat karne ki aadat dalni chahiye (This is House, first learn its decorum and develop the habit to speak accordingly)”.

As SP leader continued to object, the Chief Minister told them, “Yeh garmi dikhane ki awashyakta nahi hai, yeh sadan hai , yahan garmi na dikhaye.. (This is House, do not show your aggressiveness here).”

“Main janta hun aap kis bhasha ko samajhte hain, aur jo jis bhasha ako samjhega usko usi bhasha mein jawab bhi denge.. Shanti se thoda sunne ki aadat dikhaiye (I know what kind of language you understand, and will give reply in the same language that one understands.. Get the habit of listening peacefully).”

Earlier, the Chief Minister slammed the Opposition for creating ruckus during Governor Anandiben Patel’s address and accused them of not giving respect to a women. He also referred to the infamous 1995 Lucknow guesthouse incident in which BSP chief Mayawati was allegedly attacked by members of the Samajwadi Party, to make his point that respect for women cannot be expected from Samajwadi Party leaders.

“Their behaviour against a Governor, who also happens to be a woman, is not good… If we leave the Leader of Opposition aside, then nothing more can be expected from his colleagues. They have a history to show disrespect to women… Who does not know about guesthouse incident,” Adityanath said, adding that such kind of behaviour has made the word “neta (politician)” considered as an “insult” today. ‘

‘Covid vaccine could be made available in market by March 15’

CM Adityanath told the House that while his government is planning to start vaccinating people above 60 in the first week of March, it might introduce Covid vaccine in the market from mid-March. He also said that the government is currently doing focused Covid-19 testing. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his leadership helped in controlling the pandemic.