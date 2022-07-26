scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

PM takes dig at Opposition, says obstructing govt work

Addressing the 10th death anniversary of late Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Harmohan Singh Yadav virtually, the PM said the interests of the country and society are always bigger than ideologies.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: July 26, 2022 2:02:27 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Opposition, especially the Congress, for opposing the decisions taken by his government, saying that some Opposition parties were putting obstacles in the work of his government because when they were in power, they could not implement their decisions.

Addressing the 10th death anniversary of late Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Harmohan Singh Yadav virtually, the PM said the interests of the country and society are always bigger than ideologies. “In recent times, there has been a trend to put ideological or political interests above the interest of the society and the country. Many times, Opposition parties put obstacles in the work of the government because when they were in power, they could not implement the decisions taken by themselves,” Modi said, adding that people do not like such behaviour.

“It is the responsibility of every political party that opposing a party or an individual should not turn into opposition to the country. Ideologies and political ambition have their place, and they should have. But, country, society and nation come first,” the PM said as he cited the 1971 war, the nuclear test and the fight against Emergency.

Recalling the words of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said: “Vyakti se bada dal, dal de bada desh kyuki dalon ka astitva loktantra ki vajah se hai aur loktantra ka astititva desh ki vajah se (Parties exist because of democracy and democracy exists because of the country). Most of the parties in our country, especially all the non-Congress parties have also followed this idea and the ideal of cooperation and coordination for the country,” PM said as he targeted the Congress.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister paid tributes to Harmohan Singh Yadav, a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community. Yadav, who was a Shaurya Chakra awardee, later joined politics and served as a Member of Parliament, Legislative Council as well as Assembly.

Modi also invoked Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s concept of cultural strength and said that in the original Indian thought, society was not an issue of contention or debate and was seen as a framework of cohesion and collectivity. He said that Dr Lohia worked to strengthen the cultural strength of the country by organising Ramayana fairs and caring for the Ganga river.

With Droupadi Murmu taking oath as the country’s President on Monday, the PM said that for the first time after Independence, a woman from the tribal community has assumed the highest office of the country and called it a “big day for India’s democracy”.

“For serving the society, it is necessary that we accept the spirit of social justice, and adopt it. Today, when the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence, it is very important to understand this and move in this direction,” he added.

More from Lucknow

Senior BJP leaders, including UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, attended the death anniversary event of Yadav in Kanpur.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement