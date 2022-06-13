Oppn leaders: BJP outrightly trying to bulldoze democracy & rule of law

Leaders of Opposition parties on Sunday questioned the demolition proceedings being undertaken by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh following protests against the remarks made on Prophet Mohammad.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that such proceedings are not allowed by culture, religion, legislation and the country’s Constitution.

“What kind of justice is this that those responsible for ruining the atmosphere of the country and got strict responses from across the world have been given security. And peaceful protesters are facing the punishment of bulldozers without any statutory probe. This is not allowed by our culture, religion, legislation or the Constitution,” Akhilesh Yadav, who is Leader of the Opposition in the UP Assembly, tweeted.

Reacting to Akhilesh’s tweet, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that “while stone-pelters are facing action in Prayagraj, Akhilesh is having issues with it”.

“The Samajwadi Party has always seen terrorists and stone pelters as shanti-doot (peace messengers). When terrorists were involved in bomb blasts in Varanasi and Ayodhya, a few years ago, the SP had gone to the High Court on their behalf,” Pathak said, adding that the current BJP government has a zero-tolerance policy towards crime. “We will not spare the stone-pelters. The whole state knows that Samajwadi Party is soft on stone pelters,” he added.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also hit out at the BJP: “In solidarity with Afreen Fatima and her family. Teni’s son is accused of killing five people. The Supreme Court has cancelled his bail. But his house is safe. Yati (Narsinghanand) and his accomplices are roaming freely. Cops carrying out custodial torture receive laurels, but being a vocal Muslim is a crime.”

“What happened to (PM Narendra) Modi’s and (UP CM) Yogi Adityanath’s sympathy for Muslim women,” he added.

While the Congress officially did not comment on the demolitions, some of its senior leaders hit out at the BJP.

“The fascist BJP is outrightly attempting to bulldoze India’s democracy and the rule of law. The people of India will not tolerate this autocratic regime for long. The constitutional idea of justice for all will keep getting stronger no matter how many bricks BJP pulls apart,” Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet.

Commenting on the demolition, Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said, “Due process of law is fundamental to democracy. Under what law and following what process has this been done? Has UP exempted itself from the Constitution of India?”

He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “break his silence on the toxic hatred being spread in the country.”

“He (Modi) should know that his declared vision of development and growth, good relations abroad, are in peril. It’s time to choose between polarisation and prosperity,” he said.

“If we do not speak out against these illegal demolitions of houses of protesters, there will be nothing left to defend India we so dearly love. This madness must stop,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted.

The CPI(M) too attacked the BJP government. “Stop these illegal demolitions violating the law of the land. Sharpening communal polarisation, targeting the Muslim minorities, violating all laid down laws and procedures is the bulldozing of our Constitution,” CPI(M) arty general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.