Oppn leaders and BJP MP raise questions about reporter’s death

Opposition leaders and a BJP MP on Monday raised questions about the death of television journalist Sulabh Srivastava in Pratapgarh district the night before in mysterious circumstances, with Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav demanding a high-level probe into the incident. A day before his death, Srivastava had written to the state police saying he felt his life was under threat following his recent reporting on the liquor mafia in the district.

“Shocked at the demise of ABP journalist Sulabh Srivastava in UP…Sad to see that despite ‘democracy and freedom’ being part of our ethos, we are unable to save lives who are working tirelessly towards unfolding the truth,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Akhilesh asked the state government why Srivastava had not been provided security even though he had expressed fear for his life from the liquor mafia. “The BJP government should order a high-level inquiry into the incident so his family members and the public can know why he was not given security after he expressed fear for his life from the liquor mafia,” said the SP chief.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government for remaining silent on the matter and accused it of sleeping on the job. “From Aligarh to Pratapgarh, the liquor mafia is playing with lives. The UP government is silent. A journalist reveals the truth, warns the administration about the danger. Does the Uttar Pradesh government nurturing ‘jungle raj’ have any answers for the tears of the family members of journalist Sulabh Srivastava?” Priyanka said.

BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta from Pratapgarh, also pointed out that the journalist’s death gives rise to several questions as it occurred just a few days after he “fearlessly reported on the liquor mafia”.